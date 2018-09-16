Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Main event for TLC pay-per-view possibly revealed

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Rumors
1.02K   //    16 Sep 2018, 12:34 IST

TLC
WWE TLC will take place December 16, in San Jose, California.

What's the story?

The Shield are reportedly going to face the team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre one more time at the WWE TLC pay per view, according to the website of the arena.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

At SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship and reunited with Shield-brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins the next night on RAW.

Since returning, the group have feuded with Braun Strowman, after Ambrose and Rollins stopped him cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Reigns.

Strowman has aligned himself with RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, with the six Superstars already scheduled to face each other at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

In addition, Strowman will face Reigns at Hell in a Cell for the Universal Championship inside the demonic structure.

McIntyre and Ziggler will also defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Ambrose and Rollins at the event.

The heart of the matter

According to the website for the SAP Center in San Jose, the two teams will face one more time, though did not specify if the match would have a stipulation added to the match.

As the rumored main event, it would be expected that the match would take place under the Tables, Ladders and Chairs rules.

What's next?

The WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria Australia and will be the first major WWE event down under since their Global Warning Tour in 2002.

WWE TLC will take place December 16 this year at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and will feature superstars from RAW, 205 Live and SmackDown Live.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
