WWE Rumor Mill: Major change to Survivor Series Raw vs SmackDown match

The pair were scheduled to face at Survivor Series.

What's the story?

The upcoming match between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly off the table, according to Sean Sapp of Fightful.Com

In case you didn't know

Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

She won the RAW Women's Championship at Summerslam from Alexa Bliss and retained the title at Hell In A Cell.

Also at Summerslam, Becky Lynch turned heel after her former friend Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Title, and won it off Flair at Hell In A Cell.

The two were scheduled to face off at Survivor Series, in one of the show's multiple RAW Vs. SmackDown Live matches.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet, Sapp said that though plenty can change between now and Sunday, multiple sources had told him that the match between the two champions was off, which is also being reported by WrestleVotes.

Sapp said that he has contacted WWE about the matter, and was told that Lynch has a very serious black eye.

Was hesitant to post this, because a lot can change, but I've been told by two sources that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey is off of this Sunday's Survivor Series card — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 13, 2018

This week on RAW, Lynch was busted open during an altercation with Nia Jax, when she led the SmackDown Women's division in an assault on their RAW counterparts.

What's next?

WWE Survivor Series will take place this Sunday, November 18, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will be the 32nd event under the Survivor Series name.

The show will feature inter-promotional matches, a staple of the past three years, with SmackDown winning in 2016 and RAW winning in 2017.

Matches for the show include WWE Champion AJ Styles facing Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, whilst United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, and the RAW Tag Champions the Authors of Pain will face the SmackDown Tag Champions The Bar.