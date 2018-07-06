WWE Rumor Mill: Major spoilers regarding Daniel Bryan's WWE future, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam and Hell In A Cell PPVs

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.81K // 06 Jul 2018, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan and The Miz could commence their feud at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

What’s the story?

Per Wrestling Standard (*a website affiliated with pro-wrestling news source PWStream), the WWE is preparing for the situation that may see Daniel Bryan leave the company this year.

Owing to the aforementioned belief in the WWE that Bryan will indeed be leaving the promotion, multiple WWE dream matches involving Bryan are being booked in quick succession. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

After a couple of brief stints with the WWE in the early as well as the late-2000s respectively, Daniel Bryan returned to the organization for good in 2010.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Bryan has performed for the WWE ever since, and is regarded as one of the most important characters of the PG era and ensuing years in WWE.

Bryan retired from in-ring competition owing to injury issues in 2016, however, remained active with WWE albeit in a non-wrestling role as SmackDown Live’s General Manager.

“The Flying G.O.A.T” was medically cleared to return to active competition earlier this year, and has since feuded with Big Cass—a rivalry that lasted for a relatively short amount of time, following which Bryan is now in the midst of a reunion storyline with his “Team Hell No” Tag Team partner Kane.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Standard now reports that the WWE is seemingly preparing for Bryan to leave the company when his current deal with WWE runs out on September 1st.

Additionally, it’s being asserted that the WWE is booking Bryan in storylines and matches, in relatively quick succession before his contract expires—with said storylines and matchups initially planned to take place later this year.

Furthermore, the belief is that The Miz is set to interfere in Daniel Bryan & Kane’s title match against SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules, costing Bryan and Kane the match.

Following which, The Miz and Bryan are set to feud and compete in a match at SummerSlam in August—a matchup that The Miz is likely to win if Bryan chooses to walk away from WWE.

Nevertheless, should Bryan choose to re-sign with the WWE, there have been “loose talks” that he could defeat The Miz at SummerSlam, and conclude their rivalry with another match at Hell In A Cell in September.

Besides, it’s also being emphasized that Bryan recently procured the services of the very same agency as John Cena, which could be a possible reason why Bryan is yet to sign a new deal with WWE.

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan & Kane compete against The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) for the latter’s SmackDown Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules.

The WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

On the other hand, SummerSlam is scheduled to air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Meanwhile, the Hell In A Cell PPV will transpire at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Bryan’s crossroads situation in WWE? Sound off in the comments!