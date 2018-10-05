WWE Rumor Mill: Major turn set to take place in The Shield's match at Super Show Down?

The Shield destroyed

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, there is a high expectation of a turn happening in 6-man Shield vs Dogs of War match at Super Show Down in Australia.

However, it still remains unknown as to who the person turning will be.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield has re-formed ever since Dean Ambrose returned from injury and the trio has been in a program with another dominant trio, comprising of the RAW Tag Team Champions - Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre along with Braun Strowman.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has teased a Dean Ambrose turned as The Lunatic Fringe has been shown having second thoughts about being a part of The Shield instead of branching away on his own.

There have also been hints of a split in the Dogs of War camp as Dolph Ziggler seems to be in the bad books of Strowman due to the loss he took from Roman Reigns on RAW.

The heart of the matter

It would be interesting to see which one of the six men involved will be turning on Saturday. Although the chances of Dean Ambrose turning are the highest, I do feel WWE will try to swerve the audience and it will end up being someone from the other team.

What's next?

WWE Super Show Down takes place on October 6th from the Melbourne cricket grounds and is expecting a high turnout of more than 60,000 fans.

It is likely that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will continue with their rivalry as the two men will be part of a triple threat match for the Universal Championship along with Brock Lesnar at next month's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

