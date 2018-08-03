WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on John Cena's plans for Summerslam

Shiven Sachdeva

John Cena

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup on Cageside seats, it is being speculated that there is a lot of doubt that John Cena or The Undertaker would be working Summerslam this year.

In case you didn't know

John Cena and Undertaker had squared off against each other at Wrestlemania 34 in a match which saw The Phenom pick up a victory in under 5-minutes. As could be expected, the fans have been left wanting for a rematch and were expecting it to happen at Summerslam this year.

However, it seems as though both these legends will probably not be part of Summerslam this year.

John Cena had faced Baron Corbin last year in the opening bout of Summerslam and it was expected that the 16-time WWE Champion would be a part of Summerslam even this time around.

The heart of the matter

John Cena has been working a very light schedule as of late and had his last major appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble where he defeated Triple H in a one on one match.

It is surprising to note that John Cena might not be part of WWE's second biggest PPV of the year in Summerslam and if true, it could mean that The Trainwreck star will be returning only around Wrestlemania 35 time next year.

Here is what Stone Cold had to say about Cena's loss at WM34:

“But Cena’s probably moving on to do other things with movies, and series, and endorsements, and stuff like that. But he continues to be an ambassador for the company, and [has] a great attitude, and it not afraid to put somebody over. I respect him for that.”

(H/T Credit: SEScoops.com)

What's next?

Summerslam will take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

