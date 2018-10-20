WWE Rumor Mill: Male WWE Hall Of Famer expected to be part of Evolution

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 519 // 20 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Flair could be the only male who is part of Evolution

What's the story?

Evolution is now just over a week away and recently a number of WWE Hall of Famers have been announced for the show including the likes of Ivory and Alundra Blayze. The most interesting story surrounding Evolution right now is that WWE could be set to bring in another Hall of Famer in the form of Ric Flair.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair is the dirtiest player in the game and was sidelined with his daughter Charlotte at the beginning of her WWE career before the decision was made to allow Charlotte to step out of her father's shadow and she has since proven that wrestling is definitely in her blood.

Flair was most recently seen on SmackDown Live as part of the Evolution reunion on the 1000th episode, but he wasn't given any TV time with his daughter as part of the show since she's currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWInsider, Ric Flair is scheduled to be part of the Evolution pay-per-view and may well be the only male star who is given the nod. There is no word on what Flair may be doing as part of the show, but it's thought that he could be in a backstage segment with his daughter ahead of her history-making Last Woman Standing match with Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on Sunday night October 28th live from the Veteran's memorial coliseum in New York and the likes of Michelle McCool, Maria, and Kelly Kelly have recently been added to the show.

What role do you think Flair will play on the show? Have your say in the comments section below...