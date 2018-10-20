×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Male WWE Hall Of Famer expected to be part of Evolution 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
519   //    20 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST

Flair could be the only male who is part of Evolution
Flair could be the only male who is part of Evolution

What's the story?

Evolution is now just over a week away and recently a number of WWE Hall of Famers have been announced for the show including the likes of Ivory and Alundra Blayze. The most interesting story surrounding Evolution right now is that WWE could be set to bring in another Hall of Famer in the form of Ric Flair.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair is the dirtiest player in the game and was sidelined with his daughter Charlotte at the beginning of her WWE career before the decision was made to allow Charlotte to step out of her father's shadow and she has since proven that wrestling is definitely in her blood.

Flair was most recently seen on SmackDown Live as part of the Evolution reunion on the 1000th episode, but he wasn't given any TV time with his daughter as part of the show since she's currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWInsider, Ric Flair is scheduled to be part of the Evolution pay-per-view and may well be the only male star who is given the nod. There is no word on what Flair may be doing as part of the show, but it's thought that he could be in a backstage segment with his daughter ahead of her history-making Last Woman Standing match with Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on Sunday night October 28th live from the Veteran's memorial coliseum in New York and the likes of Michelle McCool, Maria, and Kelly Kelly have recently been added to the show.

What role do you think Flair will play on the show? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Ric Flair Charlotte
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Another WWE Hall of Famer confirmed to...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler update on stars advertised for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gives update on possible...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer wants Gail Kim to be part of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals That She Is Available...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Number of WWE stars could be missing from...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley reveals that she wants to face WWE Hall...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Several NXT talents seemingly confirmed...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two more WWE legends confirmed to appear at WWE...
RELATED STORY
7 WWE legends confirmed For WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us