WWE Rumor Mill: Multiman Raw Tag Team Championship match expected for SummerSlam 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.06K   //    04 Aug 2018, 15:17 IST

The B Team won't have an easy match at SummerSlam
What's the story?

The Raw Tag Team Championship picture has been a little crowded of late and the match at SummerSlam is now expected to include three different teams.

In case you didn't know...

The B-Team shocked the world when they defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Extreme Rules and incredibly have managed to remain undefeated since they became a tag team. Wyatt and Hardy did cash in their rematch clause for the titles, but after they were defeated, they decided to turn heel on The B-Team and their feud has since continued.

The Revival has been watching the picture unfold from a safe distance, whilst also claiming that they are the "top guys" on Raw. The duo finally got into the mix a few weeks ago and even though they haven't had the success that they had wished on the main roster, their odd do finally seem to be improving.

The heart of the matter

According to CageSideSeats rumor roundup, the Raw Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam is expected to be a multi-man match. Given the build-up so far, the match is likely to include Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, The Revival and The B-Team.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy have technically already had their rematch after losing the titles, but since they turned on The B Team, the story has been able to continue. The Revival managed to defeat the team of Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns a few weeks ago, which has now given them the confidence to claim that they are once again the "Top Guys"

What's next?

There are just two episodes of Monday Night Raw left ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer and the Raw Tag Team Championship match is expected to be announced soon.

Are you happy The Revival are being given a shot? Have your say in the comments section below...

