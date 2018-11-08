WWE Rumor Mill: Multiple feuds planned for Brock Lesnar?

Lesnar regained the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

What's the story?

Current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may be facing multiple Superstars from now until WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know

In 2012, he returned to the WWE, after a successful career in the UFC, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2014, and feuding with the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, the Undertaker and the returning, Bill Goldberg.

At WrestleMania 33, Brock finally defeated Goldberg, to capture the Universal Championship, a title he held for 504 days.

Lesnar's reign was criticized by fans, due to the champion's sporadic appearances, which ended when the Beast was defeated at Summerslam by Roman Reigns.

At Crown Jewel, Lesnar regained the Universal Championship, defeating Braun Strowman after the title had been vacated by Reigns.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Beast is scheduled to face several stars aside from Braun Strowman.

Lesnar is currently scheduled to face reigning WWE Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Survivor Series pay per view, and may face Seth Rollins afterward.

Meltzer argued that the seeds of a feud between the two started this week, with Rollins describing Lesnar's Crown Jewel victory as a slap in the face to all the full-time wrestlers, as well as the fans.

Drew McIntyre is also being speculated as a feud for the Beast Incarnate, with Meltzer saying that "Drew McIntyre is clearly being groomed for a top run."

What's next?

WWE Survivor Series will take place November Sunday, November 18, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to the Brock-Styles match, several Raw Vs. SmackDown matches have been announced, including Seth Rollins Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Ronda Rousey Vs. Becky Lynch, and two 5-on-5 cross-brand Survivor Series elimination matches.

Do you think Lesnar is a good Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments.