WWE Rumor Mill: Neville to return to WWE?

Neville

What's the story?

As per PWInsider( via Cagesideseats.com) it is being reported that Neville was spotted in Pittsburgh last week, which could mean that he is still in negotiations with WWE and might be signing a new contract.

In case you didn't know...

Neville had walked out of WWE in October last year and remained inactive till his contract ran out in August this year.

It was being reported that Neville will be leaving WWE for good and we reported the speculation that he would be featured in the upcoming ALL-IN event on September 1, 2018.

The heart of the matter

Neville was one of the most talented and underappreciated men on the WWE roster and it seems highly unlikely that he would want to return to WWE after all he has gone through.

Here is what Triple H had to say about Neville during a media call after an NXT TakeOver event:

To be honest, I'm not 100% positive. I would need to go back and look into that."

"You are 100% right, [Neville] is one of the most talented guys in the world. I love the time that he spent with us in NXT, he did a great job of building up the Cruiserweight division on 205 [Live]. Time will see where that ends up."

What's next?

The world of possibilities is vast for Neville at this point. One option for him could be joining the NXT UK roster, which would allow him to perform on the independent circuit as well as be contracted with WWE while having the home country advantage.

Would you like to see Neville return to WWE or join some other promotion like Impact Wrestling or ROH? Let us know in the comments section!

