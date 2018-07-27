WWE Rumor Mill: NJPW interested in re-signing Shinsuke Nakamura?

Could Nakamura leave the WWE in 2019?

What's the story?

Pro wrestling fans and pundits have, over the last few years, got a great alternative to the WWE in NJPW, with the Japanese company developing new stars and gimmicks that have taken the wrestling world by storm. One former NJPW star who was crucial in the promotion competing against the behemoth i.e. WWE, is current SmackDown Live Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura.

And it now seems like the Japanese Superstar is wanted by NJPW after the expiry of his contract, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know...

Nakamura wrestled between 2002 and 2016 in NJPW, winning several championships, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship thrice, and becoming the top dog of the company.

He had several great rivalries with Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and then with future WWE Superstar, AJ Styles.

Nakamura and Styles joined the WWE in 2016, with Nakamura debuting on NXT, while Styles debut at the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

The report from Wrestling Observer states that the Japanese Superstar's contract expires in January 2019, and that NJPW want him back and there's an opportunity for him to return to Japan.

Meltzer said, “It wouldn’t completely shock me. I know they do want him back. There will attempts [and] for all those guys. Gallows and Anderson, if they wanna go back there, they can go back there. They’re kind of treading water [in WWE]. Who knows how that’s gonna go. I don’t anticipate anyone going back there [but] you just don’t know how people feel and what people want out of life.”

What's next?

Nakamura is currently the United States champion on SmackDown Live and his next big match will most likely be at SummerSlam on August 19th, against Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy.

