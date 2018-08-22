WWE Rumor Mill: Original plans for Dean Ambrose on RAW revealed?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 4.98K // 22 Aug 2018, 13:09 IST

Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

As per PWInsider (Via Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats), it is being reported Dean Ambrose was initially scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match on this week's edition of RAW instead of Dolph Ziggler.

However, the plan was later changed to a match between Ambrose and Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose had been out of action roughly 8 months, sidelined due to injury. He made his much-awaited return on the RAW before SummerSlam and it was announced that he would be at the corner of Seth Rollins in his Intercontinental Championship match against Dolph Ziggler.

Seth Rollins was able to capture the IC Championship with his Shield brother by his side at the biggest party of the Summer.

On the latest edition of RAW, after Ambrose defeated Ziggler in one on one action, we saw the reunion of The Shield later that night.

The heart of the matter

It is still not clear why WWE decided to change the match from Ambrose vs McIntyre to Ambrose vs Ziggler, but it's clear that The Lunatic Fringe would have picked up the victory regardless of who he was facing.

One reason for the change could be that the WWE wants to protect Drew McIntyre as of now, and have big things planned for him ahead whereas Dolph is probably back to his old role as the enhancement talent.

What's next?

With The Shield attacking Braun Strowman at the end of RAW, it is safe to assume that the hounds of justice are going to be embroiled in a feud with the Monster Among Men in the coming weeks.

Did you think WWE made the right call in changing the match? let us know in the comments!

