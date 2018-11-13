WWE Rumor Mill: Paige reportedly cleared to wrestle

Paige is the current General Manager of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Paige has been out of action ever since 2017 but the former Divas Champion could have been handed some incredible news.

In case you didn't know...

Paige has had a long history of neck injuries and even underwent surgery back in 2016 in the hopes that she would be able to fix the issue. The British star was able to return to WWE for a short period of time in the fall of last year before it was revealed that she had been injured at a WWE live event and was forced to give an emotional retirement speech.

Over the past few months, Paige has been working as the General Manager of SmackDown Live, a role that she had gained a lot of positive feedback for, but could potentially be able to return to the ring if the company allowed it.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Paige has been cleared to return to the ring and is able to bump if needed, but WWE doesn't want her in a physical role right now, which means that they are obviously impressed with her work as an authority figure.

“She could wrestle tomorrow, she could take a bump tomorrow. WWE’s not going to let her take that bump. WWE felt that the best thing to do was keep her out of a physical active role. That doesn’t mean she’s never going to take a bump again or she’s not going to wrestle again. WWE were the ones who pulled her," he said via Ringsidenews.

“She could go if she left WWE go and wrestle for Impact or anywhere else. I don’t know if that would be the best decision for her health long-term but she could choose to do that.WWE management and WWE’s medical team, they were the ones who made the decision to remove her. As to if she has looked into ways of getting better or getting cleared, it’s possible. No one has specifically told me that, I don’t know of any meetings that she’s had with WWE management where she’s pushed the idea of getting back into the ring.”

Paige has been wrestling since she was 13 years old and it's thought that if there was a chance for her to return to the ring then she would be doing everything in her power to make it happen.

What's next?

Paige has been a huge part of the build-up for Survivor Series on SmackDown Live and that is expected to continue heading into the show this weekend.

