WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman's new role on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

What's the story?

It is widely regarded that Paul Heyman is one of the most influential promoters and bookers in pro wrestling history, having been the man behind ECW, then later as an on-screen manager at WWE and Brock Lesnar's "Advocate".

With Brock Lesnar's WWE career winding down, Heyman is left without an on-screen role and it has now been revealed that he is working backstage on RAW, as a writer, according to Fightful.

In case you didn't know...

Heyman returned to the WWE in 2012 after quitting in 2006, and has since been Brock Lesnar's on-screen voice, as well as CM Punk's. The former ECW owner is one of the best in the business on the mic and makes Lesnar an even bigger draw for the WWE.

Heyman hasn't appeared on WWE television since the Greatest Royal Rumble on 27 April, 2018, accompanying his 'client' to the ring to face Roman Reigns in a steel cage, which Lesnar won.

The heart of the matter

As per Fightful, Heyman was backstage at this week's RAW held at Boston's TD Garden, the go-home show for Extreme Rules. Heyman was in the list of writers that was part of writing the opening segment of this week's RAW, a segment featuring Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.

According to the same report, his name was beside "Road", which is a term used to describe a road writer. Fightful asked the WWE and Heyman for a comment, but both declined, and one source suggesting that it could have been an error.

In the opening segment of RAW, Reigns called out Lashley and the two engaged in an old-school brawl and couldn't be separated by the locker room.

What's next?

It is unsure when Lesnar will return to the WWE and Heyman's on-screen role hinges on The Beast's appearance.

