WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman's Next Client Revealed?

25 Aug 2018, 11:14 IST

Whom will Heyman align himself with after Lesnar?

What's the story?

Even though Brock Lesnar was supposed to show up on the RAW after SummerSlam, there was no sign of the former Universal Champion following his big loss. So what becomes of Heyman while his client pursues other 'ultimate' avenues?

The talk of the town is that Paul Heyman will stay on WWE Television, even without the former Universal Champion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Cageside Seats say that there is talk about aligning Heyman with Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest orators and minds in the history of sports entertainment. He is the man behind ECW, a promotion that changed the face of wrestling forever.

Heyman has been associated with some of the biggest names in sports entertainment. Brock Lesnar was his latest client, a man he's been associated with, for some time. However, there's constantly been talk of Heyman aligning with a brand new talent after Brock Lesnar's deal expires.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey has been one of the most successful crossover superstars to have made a transition from the UFC to WWE. However, one aspect of her performance that some feel may be a bit lacking is her ability to connect with a crowd on the microphone.

With Paul Heyman in tow, WWE may believe Rousey could overcome this one particular shortcoming. Also, Heyman's stamp of approval just elevates a superstar to the very next level. Heyman may also be okay, going from an established UFC star to another.

What's next?

For the time being, Ronda Rousey seems to be at odds with Stephanie McMahon on RAW. Alexa Bliss, former RAW Women's Champion, seems to be on McMahon's side. I expect another encounter between the two women down the line soon!

Do you think it's time for the first Paul Heyman girl? Let us know in the comments.

