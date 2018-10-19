WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman tells star he'll be the next Paul Heyman guy

Paul Heyman has offered his services

What's the story?

With Brock Lesnar's WWE future up in the air amidst a certain UFC return for The Beast Incarnate, there's been a lot of talk about what that may mean for the future of Paul Heyman.

Well, in a bizarre twist, a huge star revealed recently he had a meeting with Heyman where the advocate offered his services! Sadly, though, there's a catch...

That star is NBA Knicks star Enes Kanter, and while Kanter revealed he's in talks with WWE, he plans on staying in basketball for another ten years.

In case you didn't know...

While Brock Lesnar is a unique beast and brings a great deal of crossover success, placing him firmly at the top of the wage bracket in WWE, being paired with Paul Heyman was undoubtedly a stroke of genius and has helped out the former UFC star to no end.

With WWE identifying that Lesnar is a terrifying man whose mystique almost evaporates when he's asked to cut a lengthy promo, being represented by arguably the best promo cutter in the business is one big reason why Lesnar remains atop the mountain that is WWE.

With Lesnar's future in doubt, though, Heyman's services could be put to use elsewhere.

The heart of the matter

New York Knicks Center Enes Kanter was recently a different type of centre - the centre of attention for Vice.com - as they profiled the 26-year-old and spoke in detail about his communication with WWE.

Where it does get interesting, though, is when Kanter reveals a meeting he had this week.

I’m actually talking to the people over there now. Vince McMahon, he knows me. I had dinner with [Paul Heyman] two, three days ago. I asked him how long he’s gonna do this and he said ‘as long as Brock [Lesnar] goes, I go, and then I’m with you.’ I’m like, "Yes!" Seriously. I’m really serious about it.

Kanter has made no secret of his aspirations of making it to WWE, with it being noted as his "most intense obsession" - with the star even saying his "knees shook" when he had the chance to meet the Undertaker.

Kanter notes that he's already in contact with WWE about moving into their genre when he's done with the NBA, but the Knicks does say that may be when he's in his mid-30s.

Is Enes Kanter WWE bound?

What's next?

Well, I guess there's a very lengthy waiting game coming up to see whether Enes Kanter does transition to professional wrestling, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see the Knicks star in WWE in some capacity in the future. Will it be with Paul Heyman? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Enes Kanter as a Paul Heyman guy? Let us know in the comments.