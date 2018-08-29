WWE Rumor Mill: Plans For Bray Wyatt Following Matt Hardy's Injury Revealed

Major plans could be in store for Wyatt

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been off TV since Matt Hardy was injured. The former RAW Tag Team Champion finds himself without a partner right now, leaving us to wonder what's next for him?

According to WrestleVotes and Cageside Seats, Bray Wyatt's character will undergo a slight refresh while he prepares for a TV return. His character is expected to remain much the same, but will now compete in a singles environment only.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy had been embroiled in quite a feud over the past year. When they fought inside the Hardy Compound, Wyatt fell into the lake of reincarnation and emerged as a Woken Warrior.

Together, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy formed a rather formidable tag team unit. They even became the RAW Tag Team Champions at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Unfortunately, Matt Hardy's injury brought the popular unit to a rather premature end.

The heart of the matter

There were many rumblings about a Wyatt Family reunion recently, but this rumour puts an end to those speculations. Apparently, Wyatt is expected to remain a babyface when he returns on television, playing pretty much the same character as always.

The only difference is that he will compete in a singles environment, going forward. It would be interesting to see who he tangles with next and how the Bray Wyatt character functions as a pure babyface. It will also be interesting to see whether or not he will retain characteristics from the 'Woken' Universe.

What's next?

It does not seem like Matt Hardy will return from injury for a while now. It remains to be seen how Wyatt operates as a babyface, because the magical powers and mind games he is known for, come naturally to a heel character. I await his return to TV, for now.

