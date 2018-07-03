WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for the US Title at Extreme Rules revealed?

Are we in for a pretty amazing clash?

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy has been working through his injuries according to multiple trustworthy reports. Shinsuke Nakamura was recently the victim of a bite from a police dog, and as a result, he had to miss time too!

According to Cageside Seats, both men will meet at Extreme Rules for the US Championship, if they are cleared in time. This match was scheduled to happen on SmackDown Live but was called off owing to Shinsuke Nakamura's injury.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy brought the US Title to SmackDown Live from RAW, after defeating Jinder Mahal. He took on Randy Orton at Backlash and made quick work of the legendary superstar.

Nakamura and Hardy were supposed to square off for the US title before Nakamura sustained his injury. Instead, he faced off with the leader of SAnitY- Eric Young for the said championship. The match ended in DQ, owing to interference from The Usos who're currently feuding with SAnitY.

The heart of the matter

WWE certainly believes that there is equity in a feud between Nakamura and Jeff Hardy. As a result, they are hoping for a miracle that these two men are both cleared in time.

Nakamura has been unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Championship from AJ Styles on multiple occasions. Many believe that this could be a 'make or break' program for him. Jeff Hardy and Nakamura could certainly steal the show if given the chance to do so in time!

What's next?

From all accounts, Jeff Hardy has been working extremely short matches at Live Events. It remains to be seen when the 'Charismatic Enigma' will be back at full health once again. Nakamura too seems like he's in no shape to compete, so an Extreme Rules match seems highly unlikely.

Do you want to see Hardy vs. Nakamura? Sound off right below!

