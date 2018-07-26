WWE Rumor Mill: Positive update on Daniel Bryan's contract status

Daniel Bryan could be set to re-sign with WWE

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract runs out on September 1st and the former World Champion is still yet to sign an extension.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has had some high profile matches over the past few months including fantasy bouts with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy, as well as a reunion with his former Tag Team partner Kane and the company, are currently pushing his feud with The Mix ahead of this year's SummerSlam.

These storyline ideas have been seen as WWE pushing forward Bryan's "Farewell Tour" just in case the former Mr. Money in the Bank doesn't decide to sign a new contract with the company but that may not be an issue for long.

The heart of matter

Daniel Bryan's contract expiration is fast approaching and but it is thought that the former World Champion could be set to re-sign with the company since Wrestling Standard is reporting that Bryan has hired the same agency and John Cena in the hopes that he will be helped to get the best deal.

"Bryan has recently hired the same agency as John Cena, who deal with his contract negotiations. Which, according to our sources, is one of the main reasons Bryan is still yet to sign; the ‘Yes Man’ want’s the best deal possible."

There was talk that Bryan was looking for a part-time deal so that he wasn't on the road as much and he would be able to then watch his daughter grow up, but there is now talk that Bryan could actually defeat The Miz at SummerSlam and their feud could then be extended to Hell in a Cell if Bryan does decide to re-sign.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan is currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz that is set to continue heading into SummerSlam.

