WWE Rumor Mill: Positive update on Shinsuke Nakamura's dog bite injury

Shinsuke Nakamura was bitten by a police dog earlier this week

What’s the story?

Per Nikkan Sports, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura could return in about 2 weeks.

Apparently, Nakamura is likely to make his on-screen comeback earlier than what was initially expected. Besides, additional details regarding his dog bite injury have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Shinsuke Nakamura was reportedly victimized by a police dog, as the dog accidentally bit him during a routine sweep of the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on June 26th, hours before the night’s SmackDown Live tapings commenced.

Bryan Alvarez of The Observer subsequently noted that Nakamura’s injury could be fairly serious, however, he did appear to be relatively alright, albeit on crutches.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Shinsuke Nakamura appeared at a recent WWE house show in Tokyo, Japan; addressing the fans in attendance, before he was attacked by Samoa Joe—an attack which saw Joe handle the situation with care without having Nakamura take any risky bumps.

Additionally, the Bakersfield police subsequently issued a statement addressing the dog bite incident; noting that a police dog accidentally bit Nakamura during a routine sweep of the Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Nikkan Sports now reports that Nakamura will likely return in a couple of weeks.

Furthermore, professional wrestling industry pundits concur that Nakamura’s injury is serious enough to have him walk on crutches, however, the Japanese Superstar is well on the road to recovery.

#WWETokyo Shinsuke Nakamura entered the ring with a crutch, and read a little promo before being attacked by Samoa Joe.



Credit to the owner. 📷 pic.twitter.com/azJs11Zueb — Diego (@diegp77) June 29, 2018

What’s next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is presently engaged in a feud over the WWE United States Championship against reigning titleholder “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy.

Regardless, owing to Nakamura’s freak injury, SAnitY leader Eric Young faced Jeff Hardy last week—a match that was subsequently turned into a 6-Man Tag Team showdown with The Usos coming to Hardy’s aid against SAnitY members Young, Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe.

Meanwhile, Nakamura is expected to return to the US title picture after his brief injury hiatus.

What are your thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura’s dog bite injury? Sound off in the comments!