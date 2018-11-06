WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Challenger For Batista After Triple H's Injury Revealed

Triple H vs. Batista was an anticipated affair!

What's the story?

After SmackDown 1000 happened, everyone was buzzing about a potential showdown between Batista and Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Unfortunately, Triple H suffered an injury at Crown Jewel ruling out the match.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in on the situation and named a possible replacement for Triple H, as a potential opponent for Batista. I would like to thank Ringside News for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H suffered an unfortunate injury at Crown Jewel during his match against the Brothers of Destruction. He managed to finish the match, but the injury looks quite serious and will definitely require surgery.

This has ruled out the possibility of his match against Batista at WrestleMania. The match was potentially set up during Evolution's return at SmackDown 1000. Unfortunately, it does seem like this dream match will continue to remain a mere dream.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer from F4WOnline.com spoke extensively about the match and confirmed that the big match will probably be called off. This was his take on the situation:

So he’s probably having surgery. I think he went right to Birmingham so he’s probably having surgery. If it is a torn pec and he’s having surgery — he’s out of WrestleMania which means the Batista/ Triple H match which was the main event of that show — you gotta change your plans.

At the same time, all hope is not lost, because Meltzer does believe that Batista may still compete at WrestleMania 35. Only instead of Triple H, he could face Randy Orton:

If Batista wants to do it I guess Orton would be the guy and it would probably be a better match now. But it’s not as big of a match. But yeah, that would be the guy though.

What's next?

Triple H's injury should force WWE to change their plans. This means that Orton's WrestleMania plans may have to be shelved too. Fans weren't too kicked about Orton vs. Batista at WrestleMania 30...will they be excited now?

Do you want to see Orton vs. Batista at WrestleMania 35? Let us know in the comments below.