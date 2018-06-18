WWE Rumor Mill: Possible feud for Shinsuke Nakamura following Money in the Bank

WWE could have some interesting plans for Shinsuke Nakamura moving forward.

Nakamura could be moving into a feud with Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura came up short against AJ Styles in their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank last night, but there could be some interesting plans for him following this loss.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy was used as an example on SmackDown Live last week when he was in a match with The Japanese sensation and he received a low blow followed by a Kinshasa which kept him down for the 10 count.

This was exactly what Nakamura needed to do to send a message to Styles ahead of their match for the WWE Championship, but he could have created a dangerous enemy.

Hardy is the United States Champion, but he wasn't booked as part of Money in the Bank this year, which means that he was either selling the injuries at the hands of Nakamura, or creative had nothing for him this month, which could be about to change.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura's loss to Styles last night was his fourth consecutive WWE Championship loss, which means that there is no way this feud can continue. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer speculated that the former NXT Champion could be moving into a rivalry with Jeff Hardy heading into SummerSlam season. (Transcript via RingsideNews)

“You know what you can do? You can have him feud with Jeff Hardy for the US Title and all will be fine.”

This is a ready-made feud on SmackDown Live and would definitely be an interesting one between two of the brands most exciting stars.

What's next?

Nakamura should be part of SmackDown Live tomorrow night and could move into a feud with The Charismatic Enigma as part of the show.

Would you like to see Shinsuke Nakamura feud with Jeff Hardy? Have your say in the comments section below...