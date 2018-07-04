Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Possible huge spoiler ahead of Extreme Rules

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.08K   //    04 Jul 2018, 21:00 IST

Rusev wont be walking out of Extreme Rules with the WWE Championship
Rusev won't be walking out of Extreme Rules with the WWE Championship

What's the story?

Extreme Rules takes place next weekend and it's the one night of the year when WWE goes "Extreme" but it doesn't look as though it will be a night that includes a number of shocks.

In case you didn't know...

Seven Championship matches have already been announced for Extreme Rules with both set of Tag Team Championships, Women's Champions and even the main Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and WWE Championships will be on the line in Pittsburgh, with Brock Lesnar currently set to be the only main roster title holder in the company who won't be working the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The feuds between Rusev and AJ Styles over the WWE Championship as well as the issues between Carmella and Asuka have been heating up in recent weeks and many fans expected a few title changes ahead of SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

According to CageSideSeats' daily rumor round-up, as of right now, no Championships are expected to change hands at Extreme Rules, this means that Ronda Rousey's presence at ringside won't be enough to help Nia Jax reclaim the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss and Shinsuke Nakamura won't be able to end his title drought for what has been more than an entire year on the main roster with a United States Championship in over Jeff Hardy.

SummerSlam is one of WWE's "big four" annual events so it makes sense for the company to not want to give away too many surprises ahead of the August show, but in seven Championship matches, at least one title change was expected.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place next Sunday night July 15th live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be WWE's final pay-per-view stop on the road to SummerSlam.

Would you want to see a title change hands at the event? Let us know in the comments section below!

WWE Raw AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler regarding WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason for cancellation of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge match added to Extreme Rules 
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Baron Corbin set for huge WWE push
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE set to make history once again at Extreme...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Intergender handicap match planned for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for the US Title at Extreme Rules...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey to miss major WWE event?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why AJ Styles did not...
RELATED STORY
Ten Controversial Extreme Rules Rumors That WWE Fans Need...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us