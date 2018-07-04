WWE Rumor Mill: Possible huge spoiler ahead of Extreme Rules

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.08K // 04 Jul 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev won't be walking out of Extreme Rules with the WWE Championship

What's the story?

Extreme Rules takes place next weekend and it's the one night of the year when WWE goes "Extreme" but it doesn't look as though it will be a night that includes a number of shocks.

In case you didn't know...

Seven Championship matches have already been announced for Extreme Rules with both set of Tag Team Championships, Women's Champions and even the main Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and WWE Championships will be on the line in Pittsburgh, with Brock Lesnar currently set to be the only main roster title holder in the company who won't be working the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The feuds between Rusev and AJ Styles over the WWE Championship as well as the issues between Carmella and Asuka have been heating up in recent weeks and many fans expected a few title changes ahead of SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

According to CageSideSeats' daily rumor round-up, as of right now, no Championships are expected to change hands at Extreme Rules, this means that Ronda Rousey's presence at ringside won't be enough to help Nia Jax reclaim the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss and Shinsuke Nakamura won't be able to end his title drought for what has been more than an entire year on the main roster with a United States Championship in over Jeff Hardy.

SummerSlam is one of WWE's "big four" annual events so it makes sense for the company to not want to give away too many surprises ahead of the August show, but in seven Championship matches, at least one title change was expected.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place next Sunday night July 15th live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be WWE's final pay-per-view stop on the road to SummerSlam.

Would you want to see a title change hands at the event? Let us know in the comments section below!