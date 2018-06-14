WWE Rumor Mill: Possible plans for Dean Ambrose when he returns to WWE

The Lunatic Fringe could have a character change when he returns to WWE TV.

Dean Ambrose's return could be in the very near future

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose hasn't wrestled a match on WWE TV in 2018, but recent rumors suggest that the Lunatic Fringe could be set to make quite the impact on WWE TV when he makes his return.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose suffered a tricep injury back in December that required surgery and he has since been rehabbing ahead of a return, which could be anytime in the coming months. The former World Champion has always been a popular star on WWE TV and the only time he has been seen as a heel was when The Shield first debuted back in 2012.

Before Ambrose came to WWE, he was well-known on the Independent Circuit under his heel persona Jon Moxley, something that many fans have been waiting for WWE to use with his character ever since The Shield split back in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net is reporting that Dean Ambrose could return to WWE as a heel and insert himself into the Universal Championship picture. This means that if either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins could win the Championship from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, then Ambrose could step into a feud with one of his former teammates.

Given the way that Ambrose was taken out of action, it would make sense for him to return to face Rollins if the current Intercontinental Champion is able to dethrone Lesnar in the coming months.

What's next?

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are in action this weekend at Money in the Bank when they take on Elias and Jinder Mahal respectively whilst rumors still circulate about who will take on Lesnar if he defends his Championship at SummerSlam.

