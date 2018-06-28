WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason for cancellation of Extreme Rules match revealed

We finally learned why the match was cancelled !

What's the story?

Last we heard, there would be a multi-man match at Extreme Rules to determine who faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship next. According to Kurt Angle last week, the match was canceled because of a snag in negotiations with Lesnar.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live and Cageside Seats, there is a very simple explanation for the match being canceled. Vince McMahon just changed his mind about it!

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has not defended his championship since the Greatest Royal Rumble. Both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley have emerged as possible contenders for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

Kurt Angle revealed not long ago that there would be a multi-man match to determine his next opponent. As has been detailed above, the match was canceled soon after. This coincides with Paul Heyman's rant about nobody being at Brock Lesnar's level on RAW!

The heart of the matter

As I detailed yesterday, Brock Lesnar's unavailability going into SummerSlam is a work. It remains to be seen how his opponent will be determined if the multi-man ladder match is currently off the table.

It had seemed that Seth Rollins, after losing the Intercontinental Championship, would launch himself into the top-tier, participating in this match. Now that the match is off the table, I wonder if we're headed for a showdown between Reigns and Lashley to determine Lesnar's opponent. They certainly seem to be the two top contenders.

What's next?

The Revival defeated the team of Reigns and Lashley last week on RAW. I can't imagine either man being too happy with the outcome. I'm curious to see what the next chapter of the saga potentially is.

Who do you think should be Brock Lesnar's next challenger? Sound off in the comments.