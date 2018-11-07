WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why AOP were chosen to defeat Seth Rollins

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 265 // 07 Nov 2018, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AOP are the Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Monday night on Raw, the WWE Universe was left stunned as Seth Rollins was forced to defend his Tag Team Championship alone against AOP and interestingly the former NXT stars walked out with the titles.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the Tag Team Championships a few weeks ago on Raw before The Lunatic Fringe turned heel and attacked his former friend. He has since refused to be a Tag Team Champion alongside Rollins which is why The Architect was forced to defend both of the Championships alone this week on Raw.

AOP are no strangers to Championship gold since both men are former NXT Tag Team Champions, but this is the first gold they have been able to lift on the main roster, under the leadership of 205 General Manager Drake Maverick.

The heart of the matter

AOP are now the Raw Tag Team Champions and will go on to battle The Bar at Survivor Series, but the fact that they were chosen as the team to defeat Rollins and take the titles hasn't sat well with the WWE Universe.

Raw's Tag Team Division isn't as lucrative as SmackDown's with the likes of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt sidelined and Chad Gable currently plying his trade with Bobby Roode.

It appears that the company had limited options and according to GiveMeSport, the thought of a feud between The Revival and AOP was enough to give Akam and Rezar the nod on Monday night.

What's next?

AOP will face The Bar in a battle for brand dominance at Survivor Series next weekend before they seemingly step into a feud with The Revival, who were recently victorious over Gable and Roode on Main Event.

Do you think AOP deserved to become Champions? Have your say in the comments section below...