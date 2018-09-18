Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's Backstage Status For RAW Revealed

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
259   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:29 IST

Brock Lesnar was not seen on RAW at all, this week
Brock Lesnar was not seen on RAW at all, this week

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar surprised the world of wrestling by showing up at Hell in a Cell. In the fall out episode of RAW, fans expected to see a glimpse of the Beast Incarnate.

Unfortunately for fans, while Paul Heyman showed up, Brock Lesnar did not appear. This is because he was not backstage, according to PW Insider, via Wrestling Inc., indicating he could have left after Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns took on Braun Strowman in his very first pay-per-view Universal Championship defense. During the course of the match, Lesnar showed up and kicked the door open with a single kick.

Lesnar will take on Reigns and Strowman in a Triple Threat match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will take place at a WWE Network Special called 'Crown Jewel'. The Universal Championship will be on the line.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar is an individual who maintains a great amount of mystique by distancing himself from social media and also, his fans. Therefore, unlike other superstars, it's very difficult to keep track of his whereabouts and figure out what he will be up to next.

Will Brock Lesnar be present on RAW as Crown Jewel draws nearer. I can only assume that he will have to, in order to advance the ongoing storylines in progress. An event of that magnitude may require the presence of a big name like The Beast Incarnate.

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will keep their rivalry going to Super Show-Down and Crown Jewel, by battling on a weekly basis. As for Lesnar, he must also be prepping for his big UFC fight against Cormier, down the line. It will be interesting to see how much time he can commit to WWE.

Did you miss The Beast on RAW this week?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
