WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Daniel Bryan didn't qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE could be being a little bit too cautious with the former World Champion.

Is there a reason why Daniel Bryan isn't part of this year's ladder match?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan failed to qualify for this year's Money In The Bank ladder match even though he was given two opportunities, but Dave Meltzer believes that this is because the match itself is too dangerous.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan was defeated by Rusev three weeks ago in his original qualifying match before he was given a second chance when Big Cass suffered an injury.

Bryan then defeated Jeff Hardy to set up a match with Samoa Joe for the final qualifying spot, before Cass returned and cashed in his previous opportunity.

Bryan was the man who was forced to tap in their triple threat match, when Samoa Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch, but Big Cass then continued the assault after the match ended.

Bryan is no stranger to the Money in the Bank ladder match after winning it himself back in 2011, but this year wasn't his year.

The heart of the matter

It wasn't much of a shock to see Samoa Joe come out on top over Cass and Bryan on Tuesday night, but Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer believes that there is a reason why WWE have kept Bryan away from the unpredictable match this year. (transcript via RingSideNews)

“Samoa Joe won a three-way over Daniel Bryan and Big Cass (whose second knee injury was not legit, and was just playing off a storyline at the London tapings) to take the final spot. It’s just as well that Bryan isn’t in that match because ladder matches increase both the chances for neck injuries and for concussions.”

Bryan has only recently been cleared to return to the ring after two years on the sidelines and it's entirely feasible that WWE wanted to keep him away from the dangers of the match.

What's next?

Even though Big Cass and Daniel Bryan already collided at Backlash with Bryan being named the victor, the current storyline looks to be leading towards another match between the duo at with Money in the Bank or Extreme Rules.

Is WWE being too cautious with Daniel Bryan? Would you have liked to have seen him in the Money in the Bank ladder match? Have your say in the comments section below!