WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Edge is denying reports that he will be in attendance for SmackDown 1000

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.20K // 13 Sep 2018, 19:03 IST

Edge denied reports that he would be part of SmackDown 1000

What's the story?

There was speculation last week that WWE Hall of Famer would be part of SmackDown's 1000th episode next month, but The Rated R Superstar went on to deny this claim on Twitter, but there could be a good reason for this.

In case you didn't know...

Edge was a huge part of SmackDown's roster for a number of years before he was forced to retire from the ring as the World Heavyweight Champion back in 2011. Edge helped to kick the brand forward when it was still competing with Raw a few years ago and definitely deserves to be part of the celebrations.

Edge wasn't part of Raw's 25th Anniversary earlier this year because of prior commitments, which is why many fans believed that he would definitely be in Washington DC for the show on October 23rd.

The heart of the matter

The internet speculation began to circulate last week and Edge then Tweeted to state that these rumours were new news to him. Which led many fans to the conclusion that the former 11-time World Champion hadn't actually been invited, but this isn't the case.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently revealed that this is because WWE will make the official announcement about his involvement in the show, Edge isn't allowed to do that on Social Media.

“I love how Edge said, “news to me” when we reported that he would be appearing on the show," he said via Ringsidenews. "Alright buddy, let’s see what happens that night and I already see people asking if I’m going to recend what I wrote. No because what I wrote is true. He’s not going to say anything until they [WWE] announce it. Come on now. None of them are going to say anything until WWE does.”

What's next?

SmackDown's 1000th episode will be streamed on October 23rd and there are already a number of huge names reported to be part of the event, including The Undertaker.

