Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Edge is denying reports that he will be in attendance for SmackDown 1000

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
2.20K   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:03 IST

Edge denied reports that he would be part of SmackDown 1000
Edge denied reports that he would be part of SmackDown 1000

What's the story?

There was speculation last week that WWE Hall of Famer would be part of SmackDown's 1000th episode next month, but The Rated R Superstar went on to deny this claim on Twitter, but there could be a good reason for this.

In case you didn't know...

Edge was a huge part of SmackDown's roster for a number of years before he was forced to retire from the ring as the World Heavyweight Champion back in 2011. Edge helped to kick the brand forward when it was still competing with Raw a few years ago and definitely deserves to be part of the celebrations.

Edge wasn't part of Raw's 25th Anniversary earlier this year because of prior commitments, which is why many fans believed that he would definitely be in Washington DC for the show on October 23rd.

The heart of the matter

The internet speculation began to circulate last week and Edge then Tweeted to state that these rumours were new news to him. Which led many fans to the conclusion that the former 11-time World Champion hadn't actually been invited, but this isn't the case.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently revealed that this is because WWE will make the official announcement about his involvement in the show, Edge isn't allowed to do that on Social Media.

“I love how Edge said, “news to me” when we reported that he would be appearing on the show," he said via Ringsidenews. "Alright buddy, let’s see what happens that night and I already see people asking if I’m going to recend what I wrote. No because what I wrote is true. He’s not going to say anything until they [WWE] announce it. Come on now. None of them are going to say anything until WWE does.”

What's next?

SmackDown's 1000th episode will be streamed on October 23rd and there are already a number of huge names reported to be part of the event, including The Undertaker.

Do you think Edge will be part of the show? Have your say in the comments section below...



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Edge WWE Network
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Hall of Famer & former World Champion to...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why James Ellsworth was...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who should make an appearance on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE trying to lock in The Rock for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Randy Orton attacked...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: This week's SmackDown Live has poor attendance
RELATED STORY
5 things to expect from SmackDown Live episode 1000
RELATED STORY
10 legendary WWE Superstars who could return to the blue...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why SmackDown Live 1000 may not live up...
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars who could appear on Smackdown 1000.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us