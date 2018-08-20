WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why many female superstars dressed in pink at SummerSlam

There was an interesting reason for the same!

What's the story?

From Natalya to Charlotte Flair, from Carmella to Maryse, many superstars dressed in pink at the biggest party of the summer. According to a Tweet from Kellerman on Wrestling, there was a legitimate reason for this:

Notice a trend?



💗💗💗💗💗💗



Love to see the love for @NatbyNature and her dad at #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/sp0mwi7Azv — Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) August 20, 2018

The female superstars in the roster paid tribute to departed legend, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, with their attire. It was also their show of solidarity for their friend and colleague, Natalya Neidhart.

In case you didn't know...

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart was an integral part of the Hart Foundation, one of the most famous tag teams in the history of sports entertainment. The other member of this team was Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

Later, The Hart Foundation reunited as a stable. It also consisted of The British Bulldog, Owen Hart and Brian Pillman. Jim Neidhart left us all on August 13th, 2018, much to the dismay of the whole WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

Obviously, the person on the roster most affected by the loss of Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart was Natalya, his daughter. The locker room united to pay tribute to her and the Hart Family, by dressing up in pink, the signature colour of the Harts in WWE.

This was a warm gesture that did not go unnoticed by members of the WWE Universe at all. Many were touched and went to social media to talk about it. It shows the kind of bond that exists between the talent and certainly is a heartwarming tribute to someone instrumental in sports entertainment history!

What's next?

Ronda Rousey, Natalya's best friend is the current RAW Women's Champion. One wonders if she will be involved in Rousey's storyline, in weeks that follow. It would be interesting to see their dynamic over the long haul.

Did you notice this tribute from the women's division? Let us know in the comments.