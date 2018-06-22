WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Seth Rollins lost the Intercontinental Championship

WWE could have some big plans for The Architect

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Rumors 22 Jun 2018, 18:28 IST 89 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins could be set for a huge push into the main event picture

What's the story?

Seth Rollins was defeated by Dolph Ziggler Monday night on Raw in an Intercontinental Championship match in one of the biggest shocks of the night, but this could be the beginning of a big push for Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins was able to successfully defend his Championship against Elias at Money in the Bank on Sunday night before he then lost his title to Ziggler the next night on Raw. The former Champion issued an open challenge which was then accepted by 'The Showoff' who was accompanied to the ring by Drew McIntyre.

Rollins was defeated when Ziggler rolled him up and used the tights in what was essentially an illegal pin, much like the way that 'The Architect' defeated Elias the night before.

The heart of the matter

GiveMeSport is reporting that it's likely that the former World Champion will not recapture his title in his rematch next week since WWE could be planning to insert him into the multi-man match at Extreme Rules that was announced by Kurt Angle this past week on Raw and many see him as the star who could come out victorious.

Rollins is one of the best athletes in WWE right now and the company could be planning to have him face off against Brock Lesnar for the first time in a one-on-one match since Battleground back in 2015. This match didn't have a definitive ending since it was interrupted by The Undertaker, which gives the company a reason to push forward this rematch.

Right now this is just pure speculation since there are other reports that suggest that Roman Reigns is the superstar that the company want to face Lesnar at SummerSlam. After the chances that Reigns has already had at the title, it's likely that the company would want to look at a different route for him to finally win the Championship and a feud with either Rollins or Mr Money in the Bank Braun Strowman would be much more exciting than circling back around to Reigns vs Lesnar.

What's next?

Rollins cashes in his rematch next week on Monday Night Raw, if he's unsuccessful, then it's likely that he will be added to the match at Extreme Rules in the weeks that follow.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules? Have your say in the comments section below...

