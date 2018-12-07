×
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler regarding Braun Strowman's match at TLC

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
908   //    07 Dec 2018, 12:17 IST

Strowman
Strowman

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, the current speculation regarding Braun Strowman is that he will most likely not be able to compete at TLC.

However, if he does have the match, it will likely be a very short match so he won't have to do much.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman has been on a rampage ever since he made his debut on RAW. After having amazing feuds with Roman Reigns and The Shield, many expected Braun Strowman to be the next big star.

Things, however, haven't panned out that way and Strowman has been stuck in a lackluster feud with Baron Corbin after the acting RAW General Manager cost Strowman the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman is scheduled to compete against Baron Corbin at TLC in a match where if Corbin was to lose, he would be removed as acting GM and if he won he would be promoted to permanent GM.

Strowman suffered an elbow injury during an episode of RAW, and had to undergo surgery. It is still unclear at this time if The Monster Among Men will be able to compete by TLC.

If he does compete, it makes sense to have the match really short as it will not only accomplish moving the story forward by having Corbin removed as acting GM but also build Strowman's credibility.

What's next?

WWE TLC will take place on December 16, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and it will be the last WWE PPV of the year.

Other than Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin, the show features matches like Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins for the IC Championship.



Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
