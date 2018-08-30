WWE Rumor Mill: Possible update on AJ Lee's status for evolution

Will AJ Lee be part of Evolution?

What's the story?

It has been reported over the past few weeks that AJ Lee could be making an appearance at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view entitled Evolution in less than two months time, but right now WWE is no closer to making a deal with the former Divas Champion.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Lee retired from WWE back in April 2015 and hasn't made a return to the company in the three years that have followed. Instead, Lee and her husband CM Punk have cut wrestling out of their lives and pushed forward in pursuit of other dreams.

Whilst Punk has become well-known for his recent stint in UFC, Lee has become a New York Times Best Selling Author and her autobiography is now being turned into a TV series.

Lee has definitely remained busy since her retirement from the wrestling world, which is one of the reasons why many fans didn't think that she would want to come back.

The heart of the matter

Last week there were various reports suggesting that Vince McMahon himself had contacted AJ Lee about making an appearance at Evolution, but the former Divas Champion is apparently no closer to making a deal with WWE and there is now less than eight weeks until the show.

Lee was part of the recent trial between her husband CM Punk and WWE doctor Chris Amann, which means that there is a lot of bad blood between them, which is why Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the deal isn't even close to being made and Lee may not appear at the show.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Nassau Coliseum and will include the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Beth Phoenix, The Bella Twins and all current female wrestlers from all three of WWE's rosters.

