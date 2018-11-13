WWE Rumor Mill: Potential interference to cause a huge upset at Survivor Series

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.38K // 13 Nov 2018, 18:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

There's no superstar in WWE right now with more momentum than Becky Lynch. The Irish Lasskicker has been on a tear as SmackDown Women's Champion, becoming the most popular star on the roster.

She faces Ronda Rousey in a much-anticipated champion vs champion match-up and while many believe that Rousey is going to be the clear winner, things may not go as expected, according to Rajah.com.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has found herself becoming one of WWE's most popular stars. On the go-home episode of RAW to Survivor Series, Becky Lynch led the charge from SmackDown Live as she invaded the locker room and attacked Ronda Rousey.

She walked to the ring to confront at least seven of the women on RAW's roster and while it seemed like she was outnumbered, the women from the blue brand came out of nowhere and began the beatdown.

The heart of the matter

According to Rajah.com, Nia Jax and Tamina could very well interfere during the Rousey vs Becky Lynch match, costing Rousey the match and giving her first-ever defeat in WWE.

Do keep in mind that Nia Jax is next in line for a title shot, so it's very possible. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also speculated the possibility of Charlotte helping Becky Lynch win to set up a future Four Horsewomen feud.

Becky Lynch's stock has risen significantly, with many fans feeling that it might be one of her career-great moments. There's little doubt that she's come a long way in the last few months and while her standing tall on RAW may normally mean she's bound to lose, it looks like that may not necessarily hold true.

What's next?

Fans are clearly on Becky Lynch's side and WWE surely knows that having her lose won't do, unless they do it in a manner to protect her. It's going to be interesting to see how WWE deals with the situation!

Are you on team Rousey or team Lynch? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com