WWE Rumor Mill: Potential matches for this year's SummerSlam

SummerSlam is already shaping up

What's the story?

SummerSlam is WWE's next stop after Extreme Rules and it appears that many of the matches expected to be on the card have already been leaked.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam is one of the four big events of the year and is seen as The Biggest Party of the Summer which means that WWE needs to pull out all of the stops in the coming weeks to ensure that the show is on the level of WrestleMania and The Royal Rumble.

Women have been making history over the past few years and that theme has continued over the past few pay-per-views, so expect Sasha Banks and Bayley to collide in a first time ever match for those two heavyweights of the Women's Division.

The heart of the matter

There are a number of matches that have already started to build for this year's summer event and that includes what is assumed to be the man event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It is also rumored that WWE could be pushing for Bobby Lashley vs Lesnar but that hasn't become much more than pure speculation right now.

Alexa Bliss is expected to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, whilst AJ Styles steps up to his toughest task to date against Samoa Joe. There are rumors that Undertaker vs John Cena could take place once again after their short match at WrestleMania.

According to RingsideNews, Daniel Bryan could be set to take on Kane or The Miz depending on the direction that the company decides to take following Extreme Rules. Sasha Banks vs Bayley is also a planned match but it is thought that a stipulation could be added to that one.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place next weekend and will see the beginning of the build-up to this year's SummerSlam which will make the above matches much clearer.

Would you like to see any of these matches at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...