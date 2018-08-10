WWE Rumor Mill: Potential return plans for Dean Ambrose Revealed

Ambrose could play a big role on RAW, in coming months

What's the story?

Fans have been impatiently awaiting the return of the Lunatic Fringe since he suffered an injury late last year, ruling him out for months. With rumours about his impending return in full swing, Cageside Seats published possible future plans for him.

According to this rumour, Ambrose will team up with Seth Rollins yet again. And the duo will take on the heel unit of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield had briefly reunited last year, getting fans heavily invested in the product once again. The tag team unit of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins had made the division relevant and must see.

Unfortunately, Ambrose suffered an injury and the Shield reunion had to be stalled prematurely for the time being. The tag team division hasn't been the same ever since then. Right now, it's only a shade of what it used to be.

The heart of the matter

Rollins has been outnumbered in his quest to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, primarily because of Stephanie McMahon and Baron Corbin's interference, not allowing Roman Reigns to align with him. With Ambrose returning, the odds could be evened and Rollins could take the fight to the heels.

There has been much speculation that in due time Ambrose will turn heel as well. This is stemming from the fact that he hasn't had a heel run since his initial run with The Hounds of Justice. But for now, he will continue as a babyface, aligned with Rollins, according to the predominant rumours.

What's next?

We impatiently await the big return of the Lunatic Fringe to WWE television again. It should happen after SummerSlam, and not prior. The possibilities are quite exciting for the WWE Universe.

Do you want to see Rollins and Ambrose as tag team champions? Leave a comment and let us know.