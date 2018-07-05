WWE Rumor Mill: Potential Spoiler for Extreme Rules Title Match Revealed

Kane and Daniel Bryan may be in for a big surprise!

What's the story?

Kane and Daniel Bryan brought back their dream team on last week's episode of SmackDown Live, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe. They also defeated The Usos in the main event of SmackDown Live, this week.

According to Wrestling Standard and Cageside Seats, The Miz will get involved in the match between Team Hell No and the Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules. This will potentially set up a dream match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz for SummerSlam this year.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan and Kane were supremely over as the oddball pairing known as Team Hell No, coming together after their counseling sessions. Their popularity even earned them the WWE Tag Team Championships during their first run in 2012.

In real life, Daniel Bryan's contract is up later this year. It has been rumored that WWE wants to get all of Bryan's dream matches done by that point. Bryan's future at this stage is uncertain.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan and The Miz had a highly memorable verbal altercation on Talking Smack that became the talk of the WWE Universe. Since then the two men have been kept apart, with both men in programs of their own, away from one another.

The Miz will supposedly interfere in the match between Team Hell No and The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules, this month. This will lead to a match for SummerSlam, that The Miz will win if Daniel Bryan doesn't re-sign. According to this rumor, if Bryan's does re-sign, we're in for a long, drawn-out program.

What's next?

The dynamic of Team Hell No has been the central focus of SmackDown Live. I'm guessing their program with The Bludgeon Brothers will take precedence, for the time being. Only time will tell if this rumour will come to pass.

