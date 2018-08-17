WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on Dean Ambrose match at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

Dean Ambrose seems primed to be prominently featured at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

What’s the story?

Per the latest listings put forth by the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas; the WWE may have possibly dropped a hint regarding a match featuring Dean Ambrose at Hell In A Cell.

Apparently, Ambrose is likely to team up with Seth Rollins against Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler. The matchup is currently being advertised for the WWE’s Hell In A Cell PPV.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE entertains fans the world over, with WWE programming reaching several countries across the globe.

The promotion has garnered widespread praise for putting forth several high-profile pay-per-view events in the North American market, the US in particular.

On that note, it’s indeed a regular occurrence for the venues hosting WWE events to advertise a few marquee matchups from the PPV card beforehand.

The heart of the matter

The aforementioned advertisement strategy on part of both the venues as well as the WWE, often serves as a spoiler of sorts—as regards revealing the WWE’s plans for future matches involving its top Superstars.

As we’d previously reported, the professional wrestling rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation regarding a potential Universal title matchup between Kevin Owens and a familiar KO opponent.

The aforementioned speculation was catalyzed by the AT&T Center’s Hell In A Cell promotional material.

Apart from Owens’ match, the AT&T Center is now advertising a WWE Championship Match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe; and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton.

Furthermore, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre is also being advertised for the Hell In A Cell PPV.

Fans can check out a screen-grab of the latest advertisement put forth by the AT&T Center, below--

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins could face Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at Hell In A Cell

What’s next?

Dean Ambrose is presently set to accompany Seth Rollins to the ring, for the latter’s title match against reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Drew McIntyre is expected to accompany Ziggler for the aforementioned bout—with the matchup set to take place at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

On the other hand, WWE’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view transpires at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

What are your thoughts on Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins taking on Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018? Sound off in the comments!