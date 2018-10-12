WWE Rumor Mill: Punishment Martinez signs with WWE

Martinez is WWE bound

What's the story?

After reports emerged that he'd finished up with Ring Of Honor at the end of September, PWInsider.com has today confirmed that Punishment Martinez has signed with WWE and will soon report to the Performance Center to officially begin life as a WWE Superstar.

In case you didn't know...

Punishment Martinez embarked on his journey towards becoming a professional wrestler in 2004, training at the Monster Factory in New Jersey before going on to compete in the 2016 ROH Top Prospect tournament. Martinez lost to now 205 Live and RAW star Lio Rush in the semifinals.

Martinez, though, would enjoy the fruits of his labour, going on to sign with ROH shortly after the tournament. During this year's War of the Worlds tour, the former ROH star faced off against Jay White for the IWGP United States title.

Martinez became Television Champion after defeating Silas Young back in June and also wrestled at ALL IN. He recently retained the title against Chris Sabin at Death Before Dishonor but dropped the title to Jeff Cobb at TV tapings shortly after..

The heart of the matter

Former Ring of Honor TV Champion Punishment Martinez has signed with WWE and is scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center before moving to the NXT brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed today.

It's reported that Martinez has been out of contract since before ALL IN, where he was one of the main showcases in a battle royal starring Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colt Cabana, Bully Ray, Hurricane Helms, Moose, Marko Stunt, Flip Gordon and many others.

It's suggested that Martinez opted not to re-sign with ROH when he became aware of interest from WWE.

What's next?

All that remains is to await an official announcement from WWE. Although we may even see Martinez show up at an upcoming TakeOver. This could be a huge signing for WWE!

Who would you like to see Punishment Martinez face off against in WWE? Let us know in the comments.