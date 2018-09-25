WWE Rumor Mill: Real Reason Paige Was Backstage At RAW This Week

Why was Paige on the rival brand's show?

What's the story?

We all know Paige as the authority figure on SmackDown Live. Why was she backstage at RAW this week then, when WWE's two brands are usually at odds when Survivor Series draws near?

PWInsider reported that Paige was only backstage on RAW to work on some material for Survivor Series. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for this particular heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Paige wasn't the only superstar backstage this week who didn't turn up during the course of the show. The Undertaker was backstage as well, albeit only for a special photo shoot.

Survivor Series is usually showcased as a battle between RAW and SmackDown Live, every year. This year should be no different, as the champions of both brands will wage war against one another in a battle to the finish. There are usually two traditional Survivor Series matches too, one for the men and another for the women.

The heart of the matter

Survivor Series comes our way on 18 November, 2018 and it is great to see that plans are already in place for the event, making us believe that WWE may have plotted something very special indeed. It is not known what exactly was filmed for Survivor Series...whether it was a promo or a device to advance ongoing storylines.

What is not known is whether or not Kurt Angle will be back in time to involve himself in the storylines for Survivor Series. Therefore, one doesn't know if it will be Paige vs. Angle or Paige vs. Corbin at the pay-per-view. If Corbin leads RAW, the brand will be the clear heels heading into the pay-per-view.

What's next?

Paige has been in the news lately, because she has been teasing a big announcement. Some have said that it could be related to the Women's Tag Team Titles. With Evolution on the horizon, Survivor Series is still some time away for now!

Are you rooting for Team RAW or SmackDown at Survivor Series this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

