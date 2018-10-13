WWE Rumor Mill: Real reason why Daniel Bryan vs The Miz was kept short at Super Show Down revealed?

What's the story?

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com), the plan was always to have Daniel Bryan defeat The Miz in short order at Super Show Down so that the angle could be used in promos going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Both these men have had a storied rivalry, which started ever since Daniel Bryan joined the first season of NXT as The Miz's rookie.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have had a series of matches as of late, with their latest encounter being at WWE Super Show Down where Bryan picked up the victory in under 3 minutes.

Prior to that, however, The Miz had defeated Daniel Bryan at Summerslam in a singles match and at Hell in a Cell in a mixed tag team match where both the men had teamed with their wives.

The heart of the matter

Many fans were shocked when Daniel Bryan picked up a win against The Miz in such short order. And while shocking, it does help progress the storyline.

As we saw this past week on SmackDown, Bryan called The Miz "2-minute-man" and continued to mock The Miz for this.

With Daniel Bryan scheduled to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, there is a strong possibility that The Miz might be inserted into the match as well to make it a triple threat match.

What's next?

Crown Jewel is set to take place on 2nd of November, 2018 in Saudi Arabia. Apart from the WWE Championship match, Shawn Michaels will be making his in-ring return after 8 years to team up with Triple H and take on The Undertaker and Kane.

No match has been announced for The Miz so there is a strong possibility that he will have a major role to play in the WWE Championship match itself.

