WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Baron Corbin beating Finn Balor clean possibly revealed

Baron Corbin (top) defeated Finn Balor (bottom) and is now likely to wrestle WWE powerhouse Roman Reigns

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a possible reason behind Baron Corbin scoring a clean pinfall victory over Finn Balor was discussed.

Apparently, the WWE had former Universal Champion Balor lose clean to Corbin, in order to garner heat for the latter. Besides, the possibility of Corbin wrestling Roman Reigns has also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed the Constable of RAW Baron Corbin defeat fan-favorite former Universal Champion Finn Balor in a relatively one-sided match.

Besides, RAW also featured a backstage segment which saw “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns land a vicious punch on Corbin—as he taunted Reigns while the latter was being escorted out of the arena.

The heart of the matter

On that note, certain sections of fans have been debating as to why the WWE would book a top Superstar such as Finn Balor to lose clean at the hands of “Constable” Corbin.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer explained the WWE’s booking of the aforementioned matchup; stating—

“Well, this is a setup. I think this is pretty clear from watching the show…It looked to me like they’re going to do a TV match with Roman Reigns beating Baron Corbin. You know, maybe next week or the week after.”

“So, to do that, they wanted to heat up Corbin. And Finn Balor was the “setup guy”…Baron Corbin is probably going to be wrestling Roman Reigns. So, this one makes sense.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

While the plan is for Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar for the latter’s Universal title at SummerSlam, Reigns is likely to compete in matches on Monday Night RAW against Baron Corbin over the next couple of weeks.

Experts believe that Reigns is likely to beat Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor's loss on RAW, and Baron Corbin possibly wrestling Roman Reigns?