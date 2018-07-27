WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind decoy baby segment between The Miz and Daniel Bryan revealed

WWE A-Listers The Miz and Maryse tricked Daniel Bryan into believing that they had a baby with them inside the ring

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer expounded upon the reason behind the decoy baby segment between Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

Apparently, the belief is that the segment featuring Bryan and The Miz on SmackDown Live primarily aimed at garnering heat for Bryan. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live featured an in-ring segment promoting the premiere of “Miz and Mrs”—the new reality show featuring The Miz and his wife Maryse.

The show was heavily promoted on the SmackDown Live episode, and the aforementioned segment featured The Miz, Maryse, Daniel Bryan and a baby doll that the couple brought in as a ruse to deceive Bryan.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that backstage segments which aired earlier on the SmackDown Live episode, featuring The Miz and Maryse, involved a real child who was later revealed to be an actor.

Regardless, The Miz and Maryse brought a decoy baby—a doll—to the ring for their Miz and Mrs premiere segment which closed out SmackDown Live.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer asserted that the WWE planned on having The Miz and Maryse use the decoy baby to trick Daniel Bryan—following which they’d swerve both Bryan and the fans by having The Miz throw the doll at him and then attacking Bryan.

Meltzer elucidated the theory behind the angle; stating—

“It was just an angle to get heat. That’s all it was—an angle to get heat—to get heat on Daniel Bryan”

“Bryan tried to catch the baby that was fake and he got swerved. It’s good, because for SummerSlam obviously they’re going to do a match (between Bryan and The Miz), and so far it makes no sense for Daniel Bryan to touch him before SummerSlam.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Meltzer explained that the WWE still has several weeks left for the Bryan vs. The Miz storyline to play out, and the duo could be booked to brawl with one another on a couple of occasions in the ensuing weeks.

Furthermore, Meltzer insinuated that in theory, it makes sense for the WWE to portray the storyline in a manner whereby Bryan is unable to get his hands on The Miz until their highly-awaited showdown at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

Fans can expect Daniel Bryan and The Miz to be featured in a prominent feud on WWE SmackDown Live programming in the weeks to come.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts note—should the WWE higher-ups believe that Bryan would choose to leave the company after his current deal expires on September 1st, The Miz would likely defeat him at SummerSlam.

WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on the decoy baby segment between Daniel Bryan and The Miz on SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments!