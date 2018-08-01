WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Elias name-dropping The Rock, possible SummerSlam match revealed

The Rock and Elias could possibly have a showdown in the future

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Elias referencing The Rock during his concert segment on RAW was discussed.

Additionally, a potential opponent for Elias ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam PPV was also expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the past few weeks, “The Drifter” Elias been engaged in a few rather intriguing exchanges on social media with none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While The Rock has been appreciative of Elias in the past, the latter recently goaded Rocky into facing him should the former WWE Champion decide to make an in-ring comeback to WWE.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz regarding speculation that The Rock could return to WWE for a feud with Elias.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer noted that there is indeed a reason behind Elias name-dropping The Rock on Monday Night RAW this week, however, a match between the duo is unlikely for SummerSlam—

“No, I don’t think he said The Rock with no reason. That may be the idea they’re building towards…It’s good for him. I mean for him to be in a match with The Rock, is positive.”

“The Rock doesn’t want to come back and do an average match. That’s the one thing with Elias…I can’t think of too many good Elias matches, let alone with someone who’s not wrestling regularly.”

Furthermore, addressing the in-ring segment between Elias and Bobby Lashley on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW—one that ended with Lashley sending Elias scurrying out the ring for safety—Meltzer stated—

“So, that may be a SummerSlam match. Yeah, it’s going to be a tough match.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

One of the biggest box-office attractions in Hollywood today—Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is presently busy with his obligations in the entertainment industry, however, could return to WWE sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, experts believe that Elias is likely to face Bobby Lashley in a singles match at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Elias vs. The Rock down the line, and Elias vs. Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments!