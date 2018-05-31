WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Roman Reigns Missed RAW Revealed

Why was Reigns nowhere to be seen at RAW?

Reigns had a valid reason for missing RAW

What's the story?

This week, RAW hit a new low in terms of viewership. This can partly be attributed to the NBA game that was on at the same time and partly to the fact that featured superstar Roman Reigns was absent.

There has been a lot of speculation with regard to why he missed RAW. Cageside Seats and Wrestlingnews.co report he was on a break, spending time with his family.

In case you didn't know...

The Memorial Day episode of RAW this past Monday did not feature Roman Reigns, even though his Shield-mate Seth Rollins took on Jinder Mahal in an Intercontinental title match. Mahal and Reigns are currently in the midst of a feud and are scheduled to clash at Money in the Bank.

The internet was abuzz with theories about why Roman Reigns missed RAW. This is fuelled by the fact that he's also set to miss a set of Live Events this weekend as well. The truth was not very exciting.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns is a family man in the truest sense of the word. He requested for some time off, according to this rumour, to spend time with his wife and kids away from the glitz and glamour of WWE.

Unlike the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Reigns is always on a full-time schedule which recently took him all around the world, from Europe to Saudi Arabia. This is a break for him to spend some quality time with those he loves.

What's next?

Reigns is expected to be back on RAW this Monday. His vacation has likely come to an end. I hope Reigns took the time to unwind and gear up for the rigours of the road ahead.

Did you think that RAW was better without Roman Reigns? Let me know in the comments below.

