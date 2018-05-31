WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership hits Two-Year Low

This was not a good episode of Raw and it showed in the ratings.

" Embarrased by your product"

What's the story?

WWE faced stiff competition this past Monday and the results were the lowest viewed episode of Raw in two years.

The Memorial Day edition of Raw averaged 2.495 million viewers and was down 174,000 from last week's average of 2.669 million.

In case you didn't know

The biggest matches on the show were Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor, the Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal and the Women's Gauntlet Match to determine the final spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

There were no real key segments, but the ones that stuck out were Elias getting more time for his concert, Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax's confrontation and the B-Team Memorial Day bar-be-que.

The heart of the matter

The following is the hourly breakdown for the May 28 episode of Monday Night Raw:

Hour one: 2.593 million

Hour two: 2.591 million

Hour three: 2.300 million

The NBA has continued its ratings dominance with TNT bringing in 14 million viewers for the final game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Raw was the fifth highest viewed program for the night and maintained most of its viewers for the first two hours. The third hour saw 291,000 viewers tune out as the Conference Finals Game began.

The flagship show's overall viewership of 2.495 million was the lowest viewed episode of Raw since the Sept. 26, 2016 episode which was the day after the Clash of Champions pay-per-view and averaged 2.478 million.

However, its important to note that the 2016 episode was pitted against both Monday Night Football and the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and current U.S President Donald Trump.

What's next?

Raw will get a reprieve from the NBA next week and will likely see a big ratings increase, but the June 11 episode may go head to head with the fifth NBA Finals game - if the series gets that far.

Nearly everything from this week's show was nothing more than a slight variation of the past month of Raw episodes.

Fan interest in the program continues to decline and the company has made no visible effort to boost their viewership.

