×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Renee Young providing commentary at Crown Jewel PPV

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
451   //    31 Oct 2018, 05:36 IST

History is made!
History is made!

What's the Story?

Raw Commentator Renee Young will get to make history for WWE once again following the news that she will provide commentary for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view hailing from Saudi Arabia.


In Case You Didn't Know...

Young joined the Raw commentary booth for the first time earlier this year to fill in for Jonathan Coachman but was eventually made an official member of the commentary team in September.

She has provided commentary for Hell in a Cell, Super Show-Down and Evolution thus far.


The Heart of the Matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Young joining the commentary team for Crown Jewel has been in the works since she became a permanent member of the Raw commentary team.

However, there is no information on any potential guidelines she may have to follow due to Saudi Arabia's treatment of women.

The country's culture and treatment of women has been a major point of contention from wrestling fans since news of WWE's multi-million dollar deal with Saudi Arabia broke this summer.

One of the biggest issues fans had prior to the death of Jamal Khashoggi was the exclusion of the women's wrestlers for WWE's shows in the region - a decision that is still in effect.

WWE has a $450 million deal with the Saudi Arabian government to host shows in the region for the next 10 years, but the company has been heavily criticized for that deal following the death of Khashoggi.

John Cena and Daniel Bryan were rumored to have refused to perform at Crown Jewel, but only Cena's absence has been confirmed by WWE at the time of this writing.

What's Next?

Crown Jewel takes place this Friday, November 2 and will emanate from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With WWE's women's wrestlers still absent from the show, the company will more than likely push Young joining the commentary booth for the show as a part of the progressiveness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 John Cena Renee Young
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Exclusive in-depth backstage timeline...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Crown Jewel will NOT go ahead as planned
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: New Venue Chosen For WWE Crown Jewel?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Tickets For Crown Jewel Pulled From WWE's...
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars Who Could Return At WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to add another superstar to the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion : Finn Balor should replace Daniel Bryan at WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel - New Location, History, Controversy and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us