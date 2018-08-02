WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio's Potential WWE Return Date

What's the story?

Ever since his surprise appearance at Royal Rumble this year, there's been buzz, rumours and a lot of chatter regarding Rey Mysterio's potential return to WWE. The buzz was only furthered when he was advertised and appeared at The Greatest Royal Rumble in late April.

Since then, he's been wrestling at NJPW and various promotions and is set to make an appearance at All In as well. But SEScoops reports that the legendary Luchador may make his long-anticipated return to WWE this October.

In case you didn't know...

It's been over three years since Rey Mysterio has been with WWE full time. He's spent much of that time in various indies, AAA, Lucha Underground and even occasionally in NJPW. He made a surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble which sparked interest in the legend's return.

Rey Mysterio achieved much success in the WWE, becoming a two-time World Champion, a Royal Rumble winner and multiple other accolades. He was one of the early examples of a true underdog babyface becoming a fan favourite before the likes of many that we see today.

The heart of the matter

In all likelihood, Rey Mysterio will be back in WWE before October. SEScoops reported the following:

Mysterio does not have any bookings past the first weekend of September, meaning a WWE return not long after is almost certain. The WWE 2K19 video game is released October 5th, 2018 and Mysterio is a featured character in the game’s advertising. It’s unlikely he won’t return in time to promote the game. Mysterio returning before October would also allow him to participate in the Australian mega-show on October 6th, 2018.

Whether he signs or not, Mysterio's appearance at the Australian SuperShow in October is a safe bet given his one-off at the mega-show The Greatest Royal Rumble. However, even full-time, a veteran like Mysterio's presence would be welcome to help the younger crop of talent.

One would think that SmackDown Live would be a perfect fit for Mysterio as he could help elevate the roster, particularly the upstart Andrade 'Cien' Almas, who's expected to be a top star in WWE in the future. Given both their Latin Heritage, it would be a great passing of the torch. While Mysterio did 'pass the torch' to Alberto Del Rio many years ago, the latter never reached the status that WWE expected of him. This would definitely be different for 'Cien' Almas.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio face Andrade 'Cien' Almas or a different opponent? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

