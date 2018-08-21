WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell Opponent Revealed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.79K // 21 Aug 2018, 12:07 IST

Now, this is certain to be an interesting and big-time match

What's the story?

Whether you like him or not, Roman Reigns is your brand new WWE Universal Champion. This week, he was victorious against Finn Balor, his very first challenger.

So who will the fighting champion face next, at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view? Cageside Seats says that he will go up against Braun Strowman at the event.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was the former Universal Champion, who only worked a part time schedule. Under his reign, the Universal Championship used to show up on RAW on only certain select occasions.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam, ending his record setting reign. He has gone on to become a fighting champion, and it's clear that the belt will be defended far more frequently. So what's on the cards for Hell in a Cell then?

The heart of the matter

Hell in a Cell is all set to be an incredibly packed event, all through the card. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are likely to be on the card, but it is not yet known if it'll be a Hell in a Cell match or not.

Some other matches are also being discussed. Shield buddies Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will reunite to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a match that has been building up for some time now. And also, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will reprise their rivalry in yet another match, according to the rumour.

What's next?

The tenth edition of Hell in a Cell will come to us from the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live will be on the show. It will be the tenth Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

Whom do you want to see as Universal Champion? Reigns or Braun Strowman?

