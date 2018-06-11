WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey finishing up with WWE by WrestleMania 35?

Ronda Rousey is fighting for the Raw Women's Championship at Money In The Bank this weekend, but Ric Flair believes that the former UFC star could be done with the company by WrestleMania 35.

Rousey has achieved a lot in her career in the spotlight as a former Olympian, MMA fighter, and actress, but she's 31 years old now which means that she has been thinking about having children with her new husband and stepping out of the public eye.

Rousey was recently announced as a UFC Hall of Fame inductee, which is another accolade that 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' now has to her name. Rousey has nothing left to prove to her critics, so even though WWE stated that she signed a multi-year deal with the company, it could have only been one year.

Rousey joined WWE back in January and according to 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, the former UFC star has only signed a one year deal. WrestlingNews.Co recently spoke to Flair earlier this week and The Nature Boy believes that Rousey will be out of the company before next year's WrestleMania.

“I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal [and] she’s out of there. She wants to have kids and all that.”

The fact that Rousey could have only signed a one year deal means that she would be finished with WWE by next year's Royal Rumble. The number one contender to the Raw Women's Championship told TMZ last week that she wanted to have children in the future, so it appears that Flair could be more in the loop than many other sources at this point.

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax this weekend at Money In The Bank with the Raw Women's Championship on the line, which will be her first televised singles match in WWE.

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax this weekend at Money In The Bank with the Raw Women's Championship on the line, which will be her first televised singles match in WWE.