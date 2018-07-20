WWE Rumor Mill: Rumor killer on Chelsea Green imminently signing with WWE

Is Chelsea Green on her way to WWE? It doesn't seem like it so far...

What's the story?

Three weeks ago, WWE's tryouts at the Performance Center saw some very familiar faces - including former Impact star Chelsea Green.

Well, rumours of Green signing with WWE were all over the internet today when Green cancelled her upcoming UK dates, but the reason has seemingly been revealed and there's a further suggestion that Green hasn't signed with WWE beyond that.

In case you didn't know...

While Chelsea Green has most recently made her name in Impact Wrestling, performing as Laurel Van Ness and holding the Knockouts Championship, one of indie wrestling's hottest names has also appeared on WWE television on the 2015 series of Tough Enough.

On the show, Green competed for a contract alongside current SmackDown stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and Patrick Clark - now known as NXT's Velveteen Dream.

Chelsea Green appeared on Tough Enough

Green left Impact Wrestling earlier this year and has filmed for the current season of Lucha Underground, as well as competing on the independents against some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, including Tessa Blanchard. Chelsea Green is also dating WWE Superstar Zack Ryder and appeared at a WWE tryout last month.

Wrestling Inc. had previously reported that, per a WWE source, Green has not been contacted yet regarding participating in the Mae Young Classic or moving forward - but that, while three weeks have elapsed since the tryout, it can take up to six weeks for WWE to contact successful attendees.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, IPW and Chaos Wrestling confirmed that Chelsea Green would be withdrawing from her UK dates, which sent Twitter into a frenzy with suggestions that Green would be on her way to WWE, either signing a developmental contract or as a Mae Young Classic competitor.

Green, however, quoted the tweet and gave the reason why she can't make the dates, killing the rumour that she can't compete as she'll be under contract with WWE.

😭😢😥😰

I am so sorry @IPWUK & @chaos_wrestling ... I’ve been excited to come back to the UK all year long. Unfortunately, with my work visa I’m not able to fly overseas this month.

I love you guys! Thank you for understanding ♥️ ILL BE BACK. https://t.co/ZSWx1r3rT9 — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) July 19, 2018

One reply suggested that Green may be pulling out of All In, but Green responded with aplomb.

That’s a month and a half away? Tad dramatic — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) July 19, 2018

Green also replied to another tweeter who questioned the reason.

Hey Craig, have you ever applied for a work visa in another country? It’s not so simple... I suggest you look up the time, money, and research that goes into it. Sometimes things happen & the process is slower than expected. Nobodies fault. — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) July 19, 2018

In the last few moments, Green has also quelled the rumours that she's saying goodbye to the indies by advertising herself for more dates over the next few months, up until the end of September.

💋 Available for bookings:



AUGUST

11, 12, 26



SEPTEMBER

7, 8, 9, 23



Tag your home promotion! Let them know you want to see the #HotMess pic.twitter.com/35ezwiqEpI — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) July 19, 2018

Green is also confirmed to compete at the sold-out All In event on September 1st.

What's next?

Well, of course, all of this could change in an instant and Green could be confirmed as a signing with WWE. As said before, it can take six weeks after a trial for WWE to contact successful competitors.

And with the Mae Young Classic 2018 happening on August 8 and 9, there's still a great deal of time for Chelsea Green to be confirmed as a participant.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green in WWE? Let us know in the comments.